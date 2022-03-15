Venus Rising with Edward Saulig: Reflections of a Sperm Donor

Today, we have a very special guest with us, all the way from Sydney, Australia, Edward Saulig.

Edward brings a voice to Venus Rising that we haven’t yet heard- the voice of a sperm donor.

In his day to day life, Edward works as a town planner for the local government in Sydney, Australia. Part of his work is creating new neighborhood parks in established areas. He has successfully created a new park dedicated to each of his offspring from sperm donation; he hopes to one day push each of his children in those very swings.

Join us as he shares his very personal story.

Venus Rising is currently available on Spotify, iTunes, and Podomatic.