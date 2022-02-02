Venus Rising with Lexi from Stop Surrogacy Now UK

Today we welcome Lexi with Stop Surrogacy Now UK, a global campaign that brings together a worldwide, ethnically, religiously, and culturally diverse group opposed to the exploitation of women and the human trafficking of children through surrogacy. You can find more and join this global campaign at stopsurrogacynow.com.

Stop Surrogacy Now UK was formed by a group of women who were and still are concerned about the proposals the UK Law Commission put forward in its 2019 consultation to reform UK law. The group aims to raise awareness of the truth of surrogacy and challenge the erosion of language through media spin and raise up the voices of women and children heard when it comes to the laws that concern them.

