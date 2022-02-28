My Life As a Donor-Conceived Person

Today, we have a very special guest with us, Katy Francisco. Her name might sound a little familiar to some listeners as her brother, Matt Doran, was a special guest on our show in Season 1. Like her brother, Katy was born from donor conception and has been an advocate for the donor-conceived community by sharing her story and supporting restorative reproductive medicine. Katy served six years as Operations Manager for CanaVox, the marriage and family project of the Witherspoon Institute, and three years for the International Institute for Restorative Reproductive Medicine as secretariat.

