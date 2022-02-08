A Spring Full of CBC Special Events

We have heard it said that January is for dreamers while February is for doers. At the CBC we are doers and this month we are busy planning four wonderful events to occur February, March and April! We hope you can join us at one!

First, this month we are hosting a panel discussion questioning the “science” in the gender industry and tackling many of the questions currently avoided in today’s academic circles. Jennifer will moderate a discussion between endocrinologist Dr. Michael Laidlaw, biologist Dr. Colin Wright, and detransitioner Helena Kerschner as they pull back the curtain on an industry that profits from the exploitation of vulnerable people and the widespread fear of daring to disagree.

In March, as women gather from all around the world to attend the 66th annual Commission on the Status of Women at the United Nations to discuss achieving gender equality and the empowerment of all women and girls Kallie and Jennifer will travel to NYC to host a conversation about true equality and the protection of women and girls. This event will feature a powerful punch of influential women: Beth Stelzer, Natasha Chart, Libby Emmons, and Kellie-Jay Keen.

Both of these amazing events in February and March will be recorded and available on our YouTube channel; if you can’t join us in person, look for those links to go live on our website and YouTube channel. You can play a valuable role in planning by supporting these events through your donations. As you can imagine, travel, lodging, event venues, catering, and filming all come at a cost. Your donations make these events possible!

Finally, in April, we will host two events surrounding the Paul Ramsey Institute. The first is the third meeting for our fellows where they will glean invaluable wisdom from this year’s Paul Ramsey Winner, Ben C. Mitchell. This is a private gathering, but we have no doubt that these fellows will implement what they learn from Dr. Mitchell in their various professions. On April 9th we will host or annual Paul Ramsey Award Dinner. Dr. Mitchell will not be present for this event, but we will still celebrate him and his life achievements with guest speakers Nikolas Nikas, J.D., President Bioethics Defense Fund and Rusty Reno, Ph.D., Editor of First Things Magazine. At the very least, we hope you will join us. Tables and sponsorships are also still available. You can email us about attending and sponsoring the evening at Kallie.fell@cbc-network.org.

None of these events would be possible without your support. Your donations help us educate the masses through pertinent and powerful events. shape the future leaders in bioethics, philosophy, and medicine by providing a spot to a young fellow. Please consider giving today!

Thank you,

Jennifer Lahl, CBC President

Kallie Fell, CBC Executive Director