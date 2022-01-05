Venus Rising With Dr. Theresa Morris

Welcome back to Venus Rising, now available on Spotify, iTunes, and Podomatic!

We are kicking off the New Year with an episode featuring researcher, author and professor Dr. Theresa Morris! Theresa is Professor of Sociology and Women’s and Gender Studies as well as the Coordinator of the Women’s and Gender Studies Program at Texas A&M University. When she’s not busy teaching undergraduate and graduate students, Dr. Morris also conducts research on gender, reproduction, and birth. Her first book, Cut It Out: The C-Section Epidemic in America (NYU Press 2013), examining the exponential increase in c-sections in the United States, was positively reviewed in several venues, including The New York Times, and her second book, Health Care in Crisis: Hospitals, Nurses, and the Consequences of Policy Change (NYU Press 2018), received an Honorable Mention for the 2019 Adele E. Clarke Book Award.



Today we talk with Dr. Morris about her research, her books, and teaching college students in the twenty-first century.