Surrogate Baby Mix-Up

Welcome back to Venus Rising, now available on Spotify, iTunes, and Podomatic!



Only because of a mixed-race concern was it discovered that the baby Kimberly gave birth to was her own child, and not the baby for a Chinese couple who hired her. Two months after his birth, Kimberly was finally given her baby back at the local police department



In this week’s episode, Jennifer sits down with Kimberly for a candid discussion about her experience. To protect her privacy, Kimberly is using an alias.