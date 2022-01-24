Questioning the “Science” of the Gender Industry

FEBRUARY 24, 2022 | 6 PM | $10 ADMISSION

(PLEASE BE ADVISED: This is an in-person event, not a Zoom meeting.)

Who and what are driving the “science” behind the gender industry? Why are people being canceled for asking? Is it truly science, or is something else in play? How does social contagion factor in? What are the societal implications for refusing to engage these discussions?

Join us for an informative conversation with subject matter experts as we pull back the curtain on an industry that profits from the exploitation of vulnerable people and the widespread fear of daring to disagree.

Space is quite limited, so reserve your spot today. Light refreshments will be served. The event will be filmed and made available on our YouTube channel for those unable to attend.

Jennifer Lahl is the President of the Center for Bioethics and Culture and a filmmaker whose films document the stories of the exploitation of women and children caused by #BigFertility and #BigPharma @JenniferLahl.

Colin Wright, Ph.D. is an evolutionary biologist and Managing Editor at Quillette. His interests include science, free speech, and the debate surrounding sex and gender. He was recently featured in our documentary film Trans Mission: What’s the Rush to Reassign Gender? @SwipeWright

Michael K. Laidlaw, M.D. is a board-certified physician in Rocklin, California specializing in Endocrinology, Diabetes, and Metabolism. Most recently he has been involved in education regarding male and female sex hormones and development including critically examining childhood gender dysphoria diagnosis and treatment from the perspective of an endocrinologist.

Helena Kerschner is a 23-year-old detransitioned woman who identified as trans for 5 years. She took testosterone for a year and a half before detransitioning in 2018, and now she is interested in exploring the reasons why so many young girls like herself are identifying as trans. @lacroicsz

Reserve your ticket here