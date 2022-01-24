How “Gender Equality” Harms Women and Girls

We invite you to join us in New York for an often forbidden conversation about true equality and the protection of women and girls.

About this event

PLEASE BE ADVISED: This is an in-person event, not a Zoom meeting. Event will be held in New York City. Location specifics will be emailed to registrants closer to event date.

As women gather from all around the world to attend the 66th annual Commission on the Status of Women at the United Nations, to discuss achieving gender equality and the empowerment of all women and girls, we invite you to join us in a conversation about true equality and the protection of women and girls.

March 16, 2022 | 1-3 PM | New York City: location TBA

is Editor-in chief for The Post Millennial. She has been published in Quillette, Spectator, New York Post, The Federalist, and others. @libbyemmons Kellie-Jay Keen is a British women’s rights campaigner, focused on the word woman, and by extension, female language that she wants to ringfence for women only because, “without our language we cannot speak about the rights we seek to protect.” GETTR: @posieparker

In consideration of the safety of all event participants and attendees, we will not be publicizing the specific event location. A member of our staff team will contact registrants with pertinent info on an individual basis.