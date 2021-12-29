You Helped Stop A Surrogate Pregnancy

In the midst of countless legislative efforts backed by heavily funded messaging campaigns that oppose our efforts, it can sometimes be difficult to quantify our impact or pause to celebrate our accomplishments. Then we receive emails like this one:



I am writing this email to THANK YOU SO MUCH for the work you do, and specifically for making your films available for free on YouTube. I am a 28-year old divorced, single-mother living below the poverty line, and I was about to make the decision to become a surrogate in order to help me pay for graduate school. I had already submitted preliminary applications to a number of surrogacy agencies, and received positive responses from them.



Then I decided to do some research and found your YouTube channel– and I watched “Breeders,” “Eggsploitation,” and some of your shorter films on YouTube where you have conversations with former surrogates. Needless to say, I have changed my decision and decided that I will NEVER become a surrogate. I am horrified at the level of suffering, exploitation, and health risk that surrogates go through. I am still getting aggressive marketing emails and phone calls from the surrogacy agencies, who now have my contact information, but I am ignoring them. Thank you for helping me to get the information I needed to dodge this bullet! Thank you so much, and PLEASE keep doing what you so! Also, PLEASE keep your documentary films free, because I know that given my financial situation, I would not have watched “Breeders” or “Eggsploitation” had I had to rent them.



Thank you and all the best!



An almost surrogate



