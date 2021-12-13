Kara Dansky: How the “Transgender” Agenda Harms Women & Girls

Today on Venus Rising, we welcome attorney, public speaker, writer, and consultant, Kara Dansky.

Kara has an extensive background in criminal justice law and policy and is unabashedly committed to protecting the rights, privacy, and safety of women and girls on the basis of sex in law and throughout society. Kara currently serves on the steering committee of the U.S. chapter of the Women’s Human Rights Campaign (WHRC), which seeks to promote the Declaration on Women’s Sex-Based Rights. She also serves as the Chair of the Committee on Law and Legislation for WHRC globally.

Most recently, Kara has a new book out titled The Abolition of Sex: How the “Transgender” Agenda Harms Women and Girls.

Follow Kara on Twitter or online. Read & sign the Declaration on Women’s Sex-Based Rights here. Deck the Halls of Congress by donating to the US chapter of WHRC.

Venus Rising is currently available on Spotify, iTunes, and Podomatic.