Celebrating the Past Year as We Look Forward to the Next

It’s been said that winter isn’t a season, but rather a celebration. We’ll admit, we aren’t really big fans of the cold and dreary weather that accompanies winter, but we love the celebration that winter beholds. Maybe Aristotle thought the same when he said, “to appreciate the beauty of a snowflake it is necessary to stand out in the cold.” Winter, specifically December, being the end of the year, is a time for thankfulness and celebration. It offers a moment to pause and reflect on what has passed and what will be. It affords us a chance to extend kindness and be of good cheer.

We are of good cheer at the CBC because of YOU! You have made 2021 a huge success and we thank you for the kindness that you have extended to us throughout another difficult year. Let us remind you of some of our proudest accomplishments:

Venus Rising is in season three!

Trans Mission: What’s the Rush to Reassign Gender was released and has been viewed around the globe by more than 82,000 viewers, offered in Chinese, English, and Hungarian!

StopSurrogacyNow Campaign has been translated into 16 different languages, three new languages added this year alone.

A new group of Paul Ramsey Fellows have started their two-year fellowship; our fourth cohort!

We’ve been able to support Wyoming and as the legislature passed legislation that threatens birth mothers and children.

With 2021 coming to an end, our gaze is set on 2022. We’ve already been planning and setting goals. Goals that will be met with your continued support. In 2022, not only do we plan to continue to promote our newest documentary Trans Mission: What’s the Rush to Reassign Gender, but to build off it with a sister documentary focused on the story of detransitioners, those who thought transitioning would help them, only to realize the solution didn’t solve a thing.

To kick off this new film project, plans are well underway to start filming in New York City in March 2022. We are hosting an amazing event occurring alongside the UN Commission on the Status of Women, featuring Libby Emmons, Helena Kerschner, Natasha Chart, Kellie-Jay Keen, and of course, us! This event will focus on how “Gender Equality” as it’s currently rendered by trans ideology is cheating women and girls. If you have been impacted by any of our films, or have an interest in making our new film a reality, please consider financially supporting the production of this new film! If you live near or around NYC, stay tuned for more details on how to attend our inspiring event!

Have you set goals for 2022? Maybe one of your goals is to financially support a non-profit with a big impact. Might we suggest the CBC? We are a small group, operating on a small-budget, but making a HUGE BANG! Ring in 2022 with us by becoming a financial partner!

With good cheer,

Jennifer Lahl and Kallie Fell

Donate today!