Call to Action!

As we get closer to the end of 2021 and you start to make resolutions for 2022, we call you to action. Many of our supporters want to know how they can get involved and make a difference. Here are five easy ways you can personally make a dent in the issues that most affect our human future:
- Share our mission with those around you! Simply sharing our newsletter with your friends and family members is a great way to bring awareness to those around you. So many people are surprised that an organization like ours exists!
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel and our Venus Rising Podcast New content is uploaded weekly! Do you own a business and want to advertise on our podcast? Simply reach out to Kallie.fell@cbc-network.org to start!
- Make a financial impact by supporting our work financially! Any amount of support helps fund a myriad of programs at the CBC. Your donations directly impact education and help us film new documentary films and publish new podcast episodes. Donations also help support our biggest and most prestigious project, the Paul Ramsey Institute.
- Volunteer with us and share your ideas. Do you have someone in mind that would be a great guest on Venus Rising? Do you know another language and can help us translate our films? Do you have another creative way you’d like to volunteer your time? Reach out; we would love to hear from you.
- Bring us into your living room and social circles by inviting us to a talk in your home or organization. Want to host a private screening of one of our documentaries? We would love to join you for a Q&A session!