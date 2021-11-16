Venus Rising with Dr. Joyce Harper: Fertility, Genetics, and Reproductive Science

Today on Venus Rising Kallie sits down with reproductive science research expert, author, academic and educator Joyce Harper, BSc, PhD. Currently Dr. Harper is Professor of Reproductive Science at University College London in the Institute for Women’s Health where she is Head of the Reproductive Science and Society Group. She is a Director of the Embryology and PGD Academy and founder of Global Women Connected.



Dr. Harper has over 33 years of experience in the fields of fertility, genetics and reproductive science. In fact, she was finishing her PhD just nine years after Louise Brown was born! She has written over 200 scientific papers and published three books, her latest titled Your Fertile Years, What You Need to Know to Make Informed Choices. Dr. Harper started her career as an embryologist, then moved into reproductive science and genetics, now she is researching fertility education, FemTech, and the social aspects of infertility treatment including donation and IVF add-ons. This is truly an episode you won’t want to miss! It’s not every day that you get to hear from a woman as passionate and knowledgeable as Dr. Harper on topics like women’s fertility, women’s health education, IVF and the marketing of IVF add-ons such as preimplantation genetic testing.



