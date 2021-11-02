Venus Rising with Jennifer Block: Why Health Care Needs a Feminist Revolution

Today we have award winning independent journalist and author Jennifer Block on the show. We will be talking with Jennifer about her work including her newest book, Everything Below The Waist: Why Health Care Needs a Feminist Revolution (St. Martin’s Press).

You might have read her work in The BMJ, New York Times, Romper, Washington Post Magazine, The Baffler, and many other publications. Her first book, Pushed, led a wave of attention to the national crisis in maternity care and was named a “Best Book of 2007” by Kirkus Reviews. A reporter with Type Investigations, Block won several awards for her investigative reporting on the permanent contraceptive implant Essure, which has since been discontinued.

You can find Jennifer and her work at Jenniferblock.com or on Twitter @wrtitingblock.