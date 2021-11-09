Counting Our Blessings

Dear friends,

Motivational speaker and writer William Arthur Ward once said, “Feeling gratitude and not expressing it is like wrapping a present and not giving it.” During this season of thanksgiving, we at the CBC want to hand out gifts of gratitude and make sure that we explicitly express how grateful we are for your support. We treasure you and our work would not be possible without you!

Here are just a few more things we are grateful for:

One, we are grateful for education through film-making. Our newest documentary Trans Mission: What’s the Rush to Reassign Gender continues to provide education and support for those that are concerned or uninformed on the topic of medical transitioning of children. It has been viewed around the United States and it starting to have a global impact. Most recently, it has been translated and the first foreign subtitles, Hungarian, are now available when you watch the film on YouTube. The film is now being heavily promoted and viewed in and around Hungary. This is just the beginning of the international impact of this important documentary. In fact, we are currently working hard to capture and offer Chinese subtitles. Translating a film into different languages so that subtitles are available can be time consuming and costly. Our partnership with other organizations and your donations helps make this possible. Perhaps you have a recommendation for a translation or maybe you have the skills to help us? If so, get in touch by emailing Kallie at Kallie.fell@cbc-network.org.

Two, we are grateful for men and women that are willing to share their stories and expertise and the outlets that make broadcasting them possible! Season three of Venus Rising is already preparing its 6th episode! In episodes one and two, Kallie has interviewed two surrogate mothers that have been brave enough to share their stories, refusing to be silenced by #BigFertility. In episodes three and four, Kallie chats with Jasmine Esmay about her work in the birth industry and with Donovan Cleckley about his work concerning the social and political implications of transgenderism as an ideology, an industry, and an institution. Episode five features professor and author of must read book Everything Below the Waist: Why Health Care Needs a Feminist Revolution, Jennifer Block. Not only can you listen to each of these interviews, but a selection of them are also available to watch on our YouTube page! Thank you to those who reached out with this suggestion. We hear you! Do you have a suggestion or want to appear on our podcast? Send us an email!

Three, we are grateful for the life and legacy of Paul Ramsey. As you probably already know, the CBC founded the Paul Ramsey Institute (PRI) to uphold and further the great heritage of this distinguished ethicist and writer. Two cornerstones of the PRI are the two-year training program and the yearly Paul Ramsey Award. Our 2021-2023 cohort of fellows has begun training in September. You may not get the opportunity to study under our scholars in this program, but you can certainly help us celebrate this year’s Paul Ramsey Award recipient C. Ben Mitchell, Ph.D. on April 9th at Diablo Country Club in Diablo, California. Save the date!

Thank you for giving us so much to be grateful for! We hope that you know your donations are the only reason we thrive. We hope you have a wonderful Thanksgiving.

Thank you,

Jennifer Lahl and Kallie Fell