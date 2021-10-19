Exploring the Intersection of Sexual Politics and Women’s Rights

This week Kallie sits down with a young freelance writer and literary scholar, Donovan Cleckley.

Donovan holds a Bachelor of Arts in English and Interdisciplinary Studies from the University of Montevallo and a Master of Arts in English from Tulane University. His research focuses on the relationship between women’s rights and gay rights, literature and sexual politics, and the social and political implications of transgenderism as an ideology, an industry, and an institution.



Today, Kallie talks with Donovan about the crossroads of his research and passion and the debate concerning the medical transitioning of children, which we also explore in our recent documentary Trans Mission: What’s the Rush to Reassign Gender?

You can learn more about his work at https://donovancleckley.com or join him in discussion by following him on Twitter: @DonovanCleckley.