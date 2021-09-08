Surrogacy Wreaked Havoc On My Health

Hello and welcome back to Venus Rising Season THREE, now available on Spotify, iTunes, and Podomatic.

We have so many wonderful guests lined up for this season. Before introducing someone new, we decided to kick-off season three with someone you met last season, Alyssia Wood. Kallie spoke with Alyssia about her experience as a surrogate mother, but only touched the tip of the iceberg on that first episode.

Today Kallie talks more in-depth about Alyssia’s experience as a surrogate mother and really focuses on her last pregnancy as a surrogate mother and what has transpired since the birth of that child and our last time speaking with Alyssia. Thank you for joining us!