My Surrogacy Nightmare: Toni’s Story

On today’s episode of Venus Rising, Kallie sits down with the fearless advocate, Toni Bare.

In 2016 Toni agreed to be a gestational surrogate for a couple with hopes that she would make enough money to pay for her own fertility treatment. Toni’s experience as a surrogate mother was so horrific and harmful she has committed to publicly speaking out against surrogacy. Toni’s story is complex and painful, full of abuse, injustice, and personal trauma. We admire her strength as she shares it with us today.

You can read more about Toni’s story here. Join Toni by signing the Stop Surrogacy Now petition.

