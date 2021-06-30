Making An Impact With Our New Documentary

We have been counting down the days to be able to send this letter out to you and to announce our newest documentary! Just this month The Center for Bioethics and Culture has released its new, long-awaited and culturally significant documentary Trans Mission: What’s the Rush to Reassign Gender? This new film features many different experts, activists, parents, and educators all discussing the medical and surgical transitioning of children.



As you know, the CBC exists to educate members of the general public, thought leaders, lawmakers,

and others on ethical issues in healthcare, biomedical research, and biotechnological advancement. We

intentionally bring together diverse voices from across the spectrum of human experience to address the

crucial questions that accompany these fields; questions like “why rush gender reassignment in children?”

One of the ways we accomplish this mission of education is through documentary film-making. Because of

generous donors, like you, this new documentary is free for viewing on Vimeo and YouTube! You probably

know this, but producing and promoting films is expensive! The only way we can continue to make and

provide educational films, like this, is through financial donations. The only way we will be able to market

this film to its fullest extent is if we have the financial resources to do it. Would you please consider making a

donation to the Center for Bioethics and Culture today?



Now that the film has been released, it’s time to promote it! It is our dream that this film would spread like

wildfire through our communities and country. This film is helping meet a giant need in our society. One father

of two wrote to us, “I saw the trailer for the upcoming documentary, ‘Trans Mission’ advertised on Twitter today.

I happen to be the leader of the local Parents of ROGD Kids chapter. We have families that are currently

struggling against the indoctrination of our kids in schools and the media. I can’t thank you enough for putting

out this documentary. The average ‘civilian’ parent has no idea how pervasive this ideology is, nor do they

understand the ramifications of promoting this lifestyle.”



Would you partner with us to share this film with your friends and family through email and your social media

platforms?



We also educate through our podcast Venus Rising. One of the mothers in the film, Brynne, joined me

on Venus Rising to talk more about her personal story and her advocacy for families in the fight against

transgender ideology.



I’ll leave you with the words from Scott Newgent, also a previous guest on Venus Rising, after viewing our

new documentary: “As a transman, I can say that this documentary is painful to watch. Not because it’s wrong

but because the information presented is right. We must stop waving at the gender bus as it goes by and deal

with reality. Reality is not transphobic, but denying reality is dangerous. Take a seat, watch this film, educate

yourself and as I always say, ‘Start Screaming LOUDER to save gender confused kids.’”



Help us scream louder. Donate today