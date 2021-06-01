Here’s What I Learned During My Four Surrogate Pregnancies

Welcome back to Venus Rising, now available on Spotify, iTunes, and Podomatic. Today I have the pleasure of sitting down with four-time surrogate mother, Alyssia Wood. Having wonderful pregnancy experiences with each of her four children, Alyssia felt that surrogacy was an obvious way for her to help others start or build their own families. She is here today to talk about her different experiences as a surrogate mother, which included two miscarriages, two premature deliveries, hyperemesis gravidarum, sepsis, a near hysterectomy, and a host of unexpected challenges she now encourages prospective surrogates to thoroughly research before signing a surrogacy contract.

We are so grateful for Alyssia’s willingness to candidly discuss her experiences with us so that other women can make informed choices about their reproductive options. Much has changed since we first recorded this episode with Alyssia. Be sure to subscribe to Venus Rising to learn more about Alyssia’s surrogacy related health complications.

