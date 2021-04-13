I Sold My Eggs and Paid With My Health

Welcome back to Venus Rising! One of the main commodities in the ever-growing infertility industry is human eggs. Young women all over the world are targeted by ads to “donate” their eggs. Who are these women and what are the risks to their health?



In this episode I have the opportunity to talk with Kylee Kwiatkowski about her harrowing story of egg “donation” and the aftermath that followed this life-altering decision. If you are considering “donating” your eggs or are dealing with health effects after egg “donation”, this is an episode you won’t want to miss!

You can read about her story online here. Kylee was also featured in our award-winning documentary Eggsploitation. You can watch it for free on Amazon Prime.

Have questions about something you heard on Venus Rising? Have a comment or suggestion? We’d love to hear from you.Email us at kallie.fell@cbc-network.org