Super Straight: The Latest Sexual Identity

You’ve probably heard of Curtis Mayfield’s Super Fly soundtrack for the film of the same name, Rick James’s Super Freak, and the Super-Size Me film from 2004. Now, added to the transgender word salad fight is the newest sexual identity, Super Straight.

Kyle Royce, a TikTok social media personality and influencer, started a stir when he introduced the term super straight. Royce was fed up with being called transphobic because he only dates women, as in real women (cisgender or cis) who were born women. He also refuses to call a transwoman a woman, since they are biologically male and not female. And he pushes back on the transphobic label because he will not date a “woman” who has or had a penis.

The fallout began when he first posted his video on TikTok, declaring himself super straight. His video had more than 2 million likes before TikTok pulled it. TikTok also banned Royce’s account, as well as the hashtag #superstraight.

Royce then posted the video on YouTube. His videos have been integral in the takeoff of the Super Straight movement, which is catching on and growing rapidly, with others launching campaigns on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, and even a LGBS Super Straight group, for Lesbians, Gays, Bisexuals, and Straights, the “T” for “transgender” being intentionally omitted.

Royce’s viral video explicitly identifies himself as Christian, giving more fuel to the Trans Rights Activists (TRAs) to claim Royce is just a right-wing hater. But others played the Nazi card.

TRAs didn’t waste any time with their claims that “the ‘super straight’ trend on social media (where users claim a ‘new sexuality’ which demands the same respect as those with marginalized sexual identities) is actually just blatant transphobia mocking LGBTQ people and their activism.”

Snopes got in on the act, too, with fact-checking the question, “Did the ‘Super Straight’ Trend Originate with Nazis on 4chan?” They gave this claim an unproven rating with a caveat that “regardless of who started it, be aware that the social media trend is strongly associated with transphobia now.”

Seems people just can’t miss an opportunity to brand people as transphobic just because they aren’t attracted to trans people.

So, what is super straight and why do we need a new sexual identity?

First, the super straight movement defines supersexual, like heterosexual or homosexual, as a “sexual orientation based on the sexual, emotional, and romantic attraction only toward biological men (adult human males) and or biological women (adult human female).” It doesn’t acknowledge a sexual orientation toward transmen or transwomen and is a sexuality that is rooted in biology, versus ideology. It rejects the notion that a transman (a biological woman) is a man and a transwoman (a biological male) is a woman, and people who are cis aren’t transphobic for not being sexually attracted to trans people.

Why do we need a new identity classification of super straight and supersexual? On one hand, this can be seen as total parody or absurdity. But given how quickly the TRAs have moved to shout down with slurs of transphobia and bigotry and hate speech those who disagree with them, I believe we do need to keep saying as loudly and clearly as possible that biological sex is real.

We need to boldly defend material reality and unapologetically resist the peer pressure that insists we play make-believe or indulge nonsensical tropes like “men can have vaginas” and “women can have penises.”

It has been super fun to see how super fast super straight has taken off. I think people are beginning to wake up to the realities of the trans ideology movement and how it isn’t about human rights for trans-identifying individuals, but how it is a movement that seeks to obliterate the sexes, male and female, and force people to deny human biology.

It isn’t wrong that a man or woman isn’t sexually attracted to a trans person, and to label this as hate or bigoted or transphobic minimizes what true hate and bigotry are.

As for me, I identify as super straight, not out of hate or bigotry, but out of reason, science, and facts.

As originally published in The Epoch Times