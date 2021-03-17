Championing the Donor-Conceived Community

Wendy Kramer is Co-Founder and Director of the Donor Sibling Registry (DSR). The DSR was founded in 2000 by Wendy and her donor-conceived son Ryan to assist individuals conceived as a result of sperm, egg, or embryo donation who are seeking to make mutually desired contact with others with whom they share genetic ties. With 72,000 members in 105 countries, the DSR has helped to connect more than 20,000 of them with their half-siblings and/or their biological parents.

Without any outside support, Wendy, Ryan, and the DSR have pioneered an international discussion about the donor conception industry and the families, with research, speaking engagements (Medical schools, law schools, LGBTQ, Single Mother’s by Choice, Infertility, Reproductive Medicine, Adoption, and Universities), books, articles, media appearances, and interviews.

Wendy has co-authored 26 papers on donor-conception in journals like Social Science and Medicine, Human Reproduction, Reproductive BioMedicine & Society, Facts, Views & Vision in OB/GYN, Reproductive BioMedicine Online (RBM Online), Advances in Reproductive Sciences, Contemporary Perspectives in Family Research, Fertility and Sterility, The Journal of Family Issues, Children and Society, and The Journal of Law and the Biosciences.

She has reviewed abstracts for the American Society of Reproductive Medicine and has been a peer reviewer for the journals Human Reproduction and RBM Online. She was an Associate Producer on the 2011 Emmy nominated documentary Sperm Donor and on the 2013 MTV News & Docs, 6-part docu-series, Generation Cryo.

Wendy and Ryan have appeared on 60 Minutes, Oprah, GMA, The Today Show, CNN NPR, CBS Sunday Morning. The DSR has been highlighted in the NY Times, The Washington Post, the Harvard Law Review, and hundreds of other news shows and publications around the world.

Wendy wrote the book Finding our Families: A first-of-a-kind Book for Donor-Conceived People and Their Families, the children’s book Your Family: A Donor Kid’s Story, and Donor Family Matters: My Story of Raising a Profoundly Gifted Donor-Conceived Child, Redefining Family, and Building the Donor Sibling Registry.

We are grateful to have Wendy with us for Venus Rising today.

You can now find Venus Rising on your favorite streaming platform. That’s right, you can listen to past and current episodes of Venus Rising on Spotify, Podomatic, iTunes, and now Amazon!!!

Have questions about something you heard on Venus Rising? Have a comment or suggestion? We’d love to hear from you.

Email us at kallie.fell@cbc-network.org