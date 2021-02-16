CBC February News

Can you believe it’s already time to make preparations for our annual Paul Ramsey Award dinner and fundraiser? We hope you are as excited as we are. Last year at this time we were sending the unfortunate news that we were cancelling our 20th Anniversary Paul Ramsey Award Dinner due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

First, I would like to thank all of our supporters that sustained us during such a difficult time for both our non-profit and the economy. We are working diligently with the Diablo Country Club to implement safely measures so that we can carefully host this wonderful dinner honoring Helen Alvaré on April 17th, 2021. Due to safety guidelines, seats will be limited, so RSVP quickly online to reserve your spot. Tickets that were purchased and deferred will, of course, be honored.



Excitedly, we are also nearing graduation time for our current Paul Ramsey Institute fellows. The last two years our ten bright fellows have met to discuss and learn with leading scholars in the field of bioethics. With every graduation comes new beginnings, new beginnings for our fellows and new applicants for us. Applications for the 2021-2023 Paul Ramsey Institute cohort are officially open! We wish we could accept all applicants, but funding is always the limiting factor. Fellows meet with scholars four times a year, for two years. Help us grow by sponsoring a fellow or donating to the Paul Ramsey Institute.



We continue to reach audiences through our podcast and other media sources. Our podcast Venus Rising is newly streaming on Amazon and our Executive Director, Kallie Fell, has taken the lead as the host on the show. We hope that you have enjoyed hearing her talk with men and women about fertility, infertility, and women’s reproductive health! Remember, new episodes stream the first and third Thursday of the month. We are also happy to announce that our new film is now in post-production. For the last few months we have been working very hard interviewing the people who will be featured! Stay tuned, we can’t wait to share it with you!



For you, our friends and supporters, we are grateful more than ever for your support.



None of our work, including the prestigious Paul Ramsey Institute, would be possible without your support. Your donations help shape the future leaders in bioethics, philosophy, and medicine by providing a spot to a young fellow. Please consider giving today!

Thank you,



Jennifer

Donate to the CBC today!