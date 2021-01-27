Now Accepting Applications!

The selection process for our 2021 Paul Ramsey Institute cohort is open now through March 31, 2021.

Our Paul Ramsey Institute, the CBC’s signature educational initiative to further the thought and methods of Paul Ramsey, aims to educate and shape future generations of bioethics leaders. To date, 37 men and women have successfully completed the fellowship program and joined the ranks of Paul Ramsey Institute alumni.

The Paul Ramsey Institute brings young leading scholars in the field of bioethics together with current graduate students, medical students, and early-career academic and medical professionals for a two-year training program.

Applicants must live in North America, must have already completed their undergraduate education and should be enrolled in graduate studies or be working in a bioethics related field. Those selected must be willing and able to attend three in person meetings in California. All travel expenses are paid.

Interested applicants can apply here.

For any questions, please do not hesitate to contact Executive Director Kallie Fell at Kallie.Fell@cbc-network.org