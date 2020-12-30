Last Chance to Give in 2020!

The fight for ethics in bioethics is ongoing and ever changing. With every technological development, every medical breakthrough, every piece of bioethics legislation, come questions of not only what can be done but what should be done.

Our goal is to seek out and share information about the issues that most profoundly affect our humanity, especially issues that arise in the lives of the most vulnerable among us. Egg and sperm ‘donation’. Surrogacy. Stem cell research. Embryo testing. Human enhancement and CRISPR technology.

We’ve seen stories about all these this year, some good and some shockingly bad – stay tuned for our list of 2020 Winners and Losers coming in January. But no matter how 2020 ends, we will begin 2021 with renewed dedication to the pursuit of ethical biotechnology, legislation which protects vulnerable women and children affected by third-party reproduction, and educating the media and public.

As we enter the final days of the year, please consider a tax-deductible gift toward our work. We are a small but high-impact organization because of you. Literally, dollar for dollar, your support goes directly to getting the job done through funding work and travel both in the U.S. and abroad, including speaking to international media and governing bodies, and translating our work into more languages.

We are proud of our accomplishments this past year, and we promise you that your gifts will be used wisely in the fight to protect our shared human future.

