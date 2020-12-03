Confessions of a Serial Egg Donor

On today’s episode of Venus Rising, Jennifer sits down with Julia Derek, author of “Confessions of a Serial Egg Donor.”

When Julia moved from Sweden to New York City as a young adult, she found herself in need of an income source as she waited for her green card. That’s when she discovered egg donation, ultimately undergoing twelve rounds in the span of four years.

In today’s episode, Jennifer speaks with Julia about her experience and why, in retrospect, she’s developed a much more cautionary approach to egg donation.

Ms. Derek is a prolific writer of mystery and fan fiction novels. When she’s not busy reading or writing, she spends her time whipping people into shape as a fitness trainer in New York City, You can follow her work at juliaderek.com or on Twitter @JuliaDerekNY.

