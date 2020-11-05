My Journey With Infertility

Today Jennifer brings her dear friend, Karen Hoffman, on Venus Rising to talk about her very personal journey with infertility. Karen has an international background, having lived and worked on three continents. She was born and raised in South Africa, where she earned her Bachelor’s degree University of Pretoria. Subsequently, Karen moved to London, where her infertility journey began, followed by her relocation to the San Francisco Bay Area in 2014.

Karen now provides real estate solutions to local as well as international clientele. She is also the director of the San Mateo, California chapter of Polka Dot Powerhouse, an international networking organization for women. If you have a friend that is childless or struggling with infertility, we hope you find Karen’s intimate story enlightening. If you and your partner are struggling with infertility, we see you and we feel with you. As women, we often find our value in our ability to conceive children, but Karen shows us that life and family are possible beyond infertility.

