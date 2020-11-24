Give Thanks With Us!

We at The Center for Bioethics and Culture have so much cause for gratitude. We are thankful for your faithful commitment to our work. Because of your generosity, we are able to continue spreading our message across the globe, illuminating the stories that fuel our passion. We are humbled by and grateful for your ongoing support and encouragement.

You make our work possible.

Thanksgiving is a time that is meant to be shared with those who labor alongside us. We are blessed with so many dedicated people and organizations who work tirelessly to champion our work for the greater good.

Most importantly, we are thankful to God for providing the resources to keep our work moving forward. We send you every best wish as you pause to celebrate your blessings in the midst of uncertain times. Whether you’re gathering with family or socially distancing this year, our warmest thoughts are with you.

For our shared human future,

The Board of Directors & Staff

The Center for Bioethics and Culture

Click here to donate today!