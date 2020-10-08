Venus Rising Calls the Midwife

2020 has been deemed the “year of the nurse and the midwife.” For this reason, we couldn’t let 2020 come to an end without interviewing midwife and family nurse practitioner, MaryLou Singleton.

MaryLou has practiced as a midwife for over 20 years, attending over 1000 planned homebirths in the Albuquerque area. She now runs an independent clinic, Enchanted Family Medicine, where she provides womb-to-tomb primary care for families wanting to make informed, autonomous health choices. MaryLou has sat on the board of directors for the Midwives Alliance of North America, the National Association of Certified Professional Midwives, and the Women’s Liberation Front. MaryLou is a life-long advocate for the rights of women and children, and we are honored that she chose to join us on Venus Rising.

