“Stop Telling Couples All Roads Lead to IVF”

Are you struggling with infertility or gynecological issues such as PCOS or endometriosis? Do you feel like typical infertility treatments are failing women and couples? Are you interested in freezing your eggs? Are you in the medical field or just interested in women’s reproductive health? If so, today’s episode is especially for you! Today we meet with Dr. Naomi Whittaker, a brilliant physician focused on women’s restorative reproductive medicine, compassionate healthcare, and education.

Dr. Whittaker is a board certified OBGYN and a fellowship trained fertility surgeon who specializes in the Creighton Model FertilityCare System and NaProTechnology, which works cooperatively with a woman’s body to treat the underlying cause of gynecologic issues and infertility. Dr. Whittaker helps women improve their gynecologic health, and avoid/achieve pregnancy in accordance with their natural fertility using the latest research, medicine, and surgery!

Dr. Whittaker earned her medical degree at Creighton University School of Medicine and completed her residency in OB/GYN at OSF Hospital in Peoria, IL. Dr. Whittaker is currently practices in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

Women deserve better when it comes to fertility treatment. As one of Dr. Whittaker’s Instagram post exclaims, “Stop telling couples all roads lead to IVF.” We agree. You can follow Dr. Whittaker on Instagram @napro_fertility_surgeon.



