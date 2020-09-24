What It’s Like to be a Surrogate

Welcome back to Season 2 of Venus Rising! This season is full of special guests and personal stories you won’t want to miss, so subscribe today! Today, Jennifer talks with Alicia Gruber. Alicia, a mom of two and military wife, has experience as a surrogate mother and also runs multiple surrogacy support groups.

As you know, Venus Rising exists to help educate the masses, even when speaking to those who hold opposing views like Alicia’s. Alicia’s goal is to help educate and support people who are considering being a surrogate. Educating women is where our two paths cross and we hope you enjoy this interesting discussion. You can follow Alicia on IG @gruberalicia.

