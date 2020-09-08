Now Available for Viewing!

Last week the CBC hosted a dynamite (sold out) webinar featuring Swedish author and culture critic Kajsa Ekis Ekman, CBC European Special Consultant Gary Powell, and CBC President Jennifer Lahl as they discussed surrogacy’s urgent need for an international solution to protect human rights.



As promised, the event’s video is now available to view. Please watch and share all over social media, and consider a donation to the CBC to help keep this important work alive!