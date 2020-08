Surrogacy- How Not to Treat Women

Surrogacy is a worldwide trade that is impossible to regulate. It is child trafficking with strong links to prostitution. It is woman farming. WE OBJECT!

Join us Sunday 9th August at 3pm (UK time) for a dynamic and informative webinar at this link.



With Jennifer Lahl and Gary Powell of Stop Surrogacy Now plus Laila Namdarkhan and Lauren Hamstead of OBJECT