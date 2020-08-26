A Global Conversation On Surrogacy

The Center for Bioethics and Culture cordially invites you to join us for A Global Conversation on Surrogacy featuring Swedish author and culture critic Kajsa Ekis Ekman, CBC European Special Consultant Gary Powell, and CBC President Jennifer Lahl, all original signers of the Stop Surrogacy Now petition.

The free Zoom presentation promises to be dynamic and informative, as the panelists discuss the urgent need for an international solution to protect human rights. Space is limited, so reserve your spot today!

Date: Thursday, September 3, 2020

Time: 9AM Pacific Standard Time



Register Here: https://bit.ly/2Qn9TIA