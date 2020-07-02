New Documentary and Other CBC News

This year will go down in the history books as the year when a global pandemic literally stopped the world in its tracks. Here at the CBC, we have had to learn a new way to work. Can we all say Zoom?

We are embarking on a new documentary film project, and as the director, I have done three interviews already over Zoom. I meet regularly with Kallie Fell, our new Executive Director, with our Producer, and with our Scriptwriter, who are both in Italy. It is not uncommon for me to begin my day on a Zoom call in the U.K. working with Gary Powell, our newly appointed European Special Consultant, then jumping on a call with the film team in Italy, and finally, joining a planning session with colleagues in France.

With the news of commercial surrogacy becoming legal in New York State and the babies born via surrogacy in Ukraine, during global travel bans, I have given many interviews, via Zoom and Skype. I spoke with World Radio, in their “The World and Everything in It” program here, discussing the legal limbo of these babies in Ukraine, waiting for their intended parents to come and get them, and I spoke with Dr. Grazie Christie here on the “Dangers of Surrogacy”, discussing my recent piece in First Things, “Babies for Sale”.

As we take an email newsletter hiatus over the summer, only alerting you for breaking news, I wanted to highlight three podcast video interviews. The first is with Toni Bare, a U.S. surrogate mother and signer of our Stop Surrogacy Now campaign, who traveled with me to Albany, N.Y. to meet with members of the legislature to tell her deeply personal and harmful experience as a surrogate mother.

The second podcast video interview is with me, talking broadly about third-party conception, and the risks to women and children and the human rights violations of women and children.

And finally, our CBC’s Gary Powell’s discussion on the surrogacy in the U.K. and the recent judgment in a legal case there involving a woman and her victory to use tax payer dollars to come to California to hire a surrogate mother.

Both interviews were hosted by Kellie-Jay Keen in the United Kingdom. She has a following of some 30 plus thousands, so no global pandemic is stopping us from getting the word out! If you want to enjoy some podcasts over the summer, please do check out our Venus Rising podcasts. We will be back after Labor Day with our guests we have already begun interviewing!

If you have read this far, may I ask you to consider sending a gift of financial support today? As is the case with many non-profits, our giving is down. Our herculean efforts are accomplished on a shoe-string budget, and we could really use your support. You can give online here or mail a check to our office.To our friends in the U.S., we wish you a wonderful July 4th, and to our international supporters, we hope you have a good summer, even in these most uncertain times.

