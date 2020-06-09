Important Announcement from the CBC

For Immediate Release

June 9, 2020

The Center for Bioethics and Culture is excited and pleased to announce that Kallie Fell has accepted the position of Executive Director. Ms. Fell began with The CBC in a volunteer capacity in 2017. In 2019 she took over the position of Research Assistant, focusing heavily on our work in assisted reproduction.

Jennifer Lahl, CBC President said, “Kallie’s background as a scientist in Reproductive Physiology at Vanderbilt University, coupled with her work as a perinatal nurse are a good fit and a welcomed addition to the team we are building at The CBC.” Ms. Fell is also a current Fellow in our Paul Ramsey Institute and is the producer of our podcast, Venus Rising.

Upon accepting this position, Ms. Fell said, “I don’t believe in coincidences. When I saw Jennifer speak at a conference, I immediately knew that The CBC would become an integral part of my life. I have always felt called to help women, especially the underserved and exploited. I’m excited and humbled to expand my role to Executive Director.”

We are thrilled to have her on board in her new capacity and look forward to having her talents used in managing and setting programs for The CBC as well as gleaning from her writing and research.

Please join us in welcoming Kallie.

The CBC Board of Directors

