Remembering Lost Mothers

In January we reported about the tragic death of Michelle Reaves. In light of both Mother’s Day and New York’s new surrogacy bill, we want to retell her story. Michelle, described as a “beautiful soul”, was a wife and mother of two small children who lived in San Diego, California. Michelle was pregnant, as a second time surrogate, for the same family when she tragically died, January 15, 2020, of a rare and highly fatal pregnancy complication, amniotic embolism.



Michelle was in a hospital delivery room on the morning of January 15th when her condition took a turn for the worse. “One complication led to the next and she fought for her life,” Michelle’s friend Jaime Herwehe wrote on the gofundme site. “Although the baby made it out safe, Michelle did not.” Family friend Andrea Axelson reported that Michelle “began hemorrhaging” while delivering a baby girl.



We know that pregnancy carries risks, but surrogate pregnancies, even if the woman is only carrying a singleton, adds additional risks compared to a live birth spontaneously conceived. Studies in the medical literature have shown higher rates of preterm birth and low birth weight babies, maternal gestational diabetes, maternal hypertension (pre-eclampsia), and placenta previa in gestational surrogate pregnancies. Surrogate pregnancies also have a higher rate of cesarean section deliveries, which add additional risks to mother and baby.



No one in the U.S. is required to track, report, or collect data on surrogate mothers, therefore we don’t know how many surrogate pregnancies end in the death of the mother and/ or the children she carried. Sharon LaMothe, who is a surrogacy consultant in Florida, and a two time surrogate herself states that there have been other deaths that were unreported.



Like the tobacco industry, which for decades denied any link to smoking and lung cancer and pulmonary diseases, the surrogacy industry purposefully does not want the unsuspecting public to think surrogacy may be harmful to the health of women and children. Their strong profit motives, like Big Tobacco, drive practice and not the health and well-being of women and children. For example, it is common to transfer more than one embryo into the surrogate’s uterus, in order to improve success rates, knowing that this is detrimental to maternal-child health, even though professional standards say single embryo transfer is safer.



The cause of Michelle’s death, amniotic embolism, confers a very high mortality rate to women as well as the child she is carrying. According to the Mayo Clinic, women are at risk for amniotic embolism if they have placental problems, like placenta previa, cesarean section, or they have preeclampsia, all known risks to surrogate pregnancies. Thankfully, in Michelle’s case, the baby she carried to term was delivered alive.



With the rise of the maternal mortality rate in the United States and with so many known and unknown risks to women and children, we feel there is ample evidence to give us pause to legalize commercial surrogacy. As Mother’s Day approaches, we take a moment to remember all of the women that have been used and exploited by surrogacy. Specifically, we would like to remember the women who lost their lives in an attempt to give the gift of life to someone else. As you remember these women, these mothers, please, join our movement to #StopSurrogacyNow by going to http://www.stopsurrogacynow.com and signing the petition.



