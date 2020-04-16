Venus Rising With Julie Bindel

As you shelter in place or quarantine yourself from friends and family, allow us to bring author and activist, Julie Bindel, into your living room for a powerful and inspiring discussion about her life’s work and passion.



Since she was just 17 years old, Julie has been active in the global campaign to end violence towards women and children. She has authored over 30 book chapters and reports on a range of topics relating violence and abuse of women and girls. She writes regularly for The Guardian newspaper, the New Statesman, Truthdig, Sunday Telegraph,and Standpoint magazines, and appears frequently on the BBC and Sky News.

Julie is a co-founder of Justice for Women, an organization that supports and advocates on behalf of women who have fought back against violent men. Julie is also an original signer of the nternational StopSurrogacyNow campaign.



Join us today to find out what triggered Julie’s lifelong mission to end violence toward women and girls. Find out what gets her out of bed in the morning and keeps her up at night. Unite with us all as we fight to end the exploitation of women and girls.



You can now find Venus Rising on your favorite streaming platform. That’s right, you can listen to past and current episodes of Venus Rising on Spotify, Google Play, Podomatic, and even iTunes!!!

Be sure to tune in and give one or all of our episodes a listen, and share them with your friends. Have questions about something you heard on Venus Rising? Have a comment or suggestion? We’d love to hear from you.

Email us at kallie.fell@cbc-network.org