Venus Rising with Jennifer Lahl and The Free Birth Society

Today on Venus Rising we turn the spotlight to one of our own, Jennifer Lahl. A few weeks ago, the wonderful women at The Free Birth Society invited Jennifer to speak on an episode of their show, The Free Birth Podcast.

Jennifer sat down with Emilee Saldaya to discuss several different topics including the launch of the CBC, the deeply concerning language in surrogacy contracts, and the challenges she has faced as she tries to protect women. Emilee faced her own criticism when she put together a three-part series on surrogacy and she opens up about that as well. We are grateful for the generosity of the Free Birth Society in allowing us to bring this episode to our listeners at Venus Rising.



You can find each episode of the three part surrogacy series here:

You can now find Venus Rising on your favorite streaming platform. That’s right, you can listen to past and current episodes of Venus Rising on Spotify, Google Play, Podomatic, and even iTunes!!!

Be sure to tune in and give one or all of our episodes a listen, and share them with your friends. You can hear from people like Nick Isel, who was engineered by a eugenicist to be a genius baby, or from Crystal Schnurr, whose experience freezing her eggs has left her with some serious health complications.

Have questions about something you heard on Venus Rising? Have a comment or suggestion? We’d love to hear from you.

Email us at kallie.fell@cbc-network.org