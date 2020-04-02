I’m Transgender, and I Oppose the Medical Transition of Children

Our guest today on Venus Rising is Scott Newgent. At the age of 43, Scott made the decision to medically transition from female to male. In 2017, Scott underwent phalloplasty which led to a massive pulmonary embolism. Scott nearly died of an infection which lasted 17 months.



During recovery, Scott spent hours reading about transgender health, only to discover how little was known about the physical and psychological risks, as well as how woefully unregulated this area of medicine is for transgender people. Most shocking was the medical and pharmaceutical industry’s agenda to push children to transition.



As a parent, Scott works tirelessly at the state legislative level assisting lawmakers to write laws that will protect children from being allowed to medically transition and most recently was involved in legislation in the State of Idaho that has passed that will not allow biological males to participate in school sports designated for biological females.



Scott says, “I can’t be called transphobic, I am transgender, but medically transitioning children is criminal. There is nothing to debate. It’s wrong on every level.”



Follow Scott on Facebook. Twitter and on the web.

