Happy Birthday to the CBC!

Dear friends and supporters,

I’ve been saying for a few years, “In 2020, CBC turns 20!” Boy, we had big plans to celebrate the CBC’s 20th anniversary this past weekend. It was to be our annual Paul Ramsey Award Gala where we would highlight some of our work over these past 20 years as well as celebrate our successes and look forward to the next 20 years.

But, alas, our plans, like the rest of the world, have been dramatically changed due to the global pandemic, known as Covid-19. So, as we all reset our priorities and our plans, I invite you to watch this wonderful presentation of our last 20 years, put together by our Research Assistant, Kallie Fell. By the way, Kallie is actively working as a Labor and Delivery nurse in San Francisco. She is one of our healthcare heroes on the frontlines during this public health crisis!

Watching these highlights calls to mind the many things I am grateful for. We’d love to hear from you too. What is your favorite memory? What do you love most about our work? Email me and let me know.



Truly, none of this would have been possible without your encouragement and support.

Here’s to the next 20!



Jennifer

To donate to the CBC, click here. We appreciate your generosity.