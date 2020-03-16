Paul Ramsey Dinner- Please Read

Dear friends,



It is with sadness, I regret to inform you that the Paul Ramsey dinner is cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.



To that end, we have rescheduled for April 17, 2021, where Helen Alvaré will be on hand to receive the Paul Ramsey Award. We know many of you were so excited to celebrate with her, and given the uncertainty of the next several months, we think this is the safest and best plan.

For those who have already purchased tickets or bought tables, please advise us how you wish to proceed. We would be happy to refund your monies or apply it to next year’s event.



And to all of our friends and supporters of the CBC, please know for us in the non-profit world, these are financially uncertain times.

I’ve already had two paid speaking engagements cancelled, and the Paul Ramsey dinner is our biggest fundraising event of the year, providing us about three months of our operational expenses.

Knowing everyone who is hurting, we do ask you to consider, if you are able, a financial gift today.



We are in this together.

Jennifer Lahl President

Center for Bioethics & Culture Network

