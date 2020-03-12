Last Chance To Reserve Your Tickets!

We hope to see many of you at the upcoming Paul Ramsey Award Dinner! This memorable evening will honor the work of Helen Alvaré, J.D., remind us of Paul Ramsey’s legacy, and be a springboard for our continued work for our shared human future!

The Board of Directors of

The Center for Bioethics and Culture Network

cordially invites you to

Honoring

Professor Helen Alvaré

2020 Paul Ramsey Award Recipient

Diablo Country Club

1700 Clubhouse Road, Diablo, CA 94528

April 04, 2020

Reception at 5:30 | Dinner at 6:30

RSVP by March 16, 2020

Reserve One Seat ($125)

Limited Seating • Business Attire

An Appeal for Financial Support will be Given

2020 Ramsey Dinner Sponsorship Levels

All levels include recognition in the evening’s program and on the CBC’s website.

Paul Ramsey Sponsor: $15,000

Recognition in the evening’s program and two complimentary tables for 20 of your guests, designated with your organization’s identity at the dinner, organizational logo on the CBC’s website, signed copies of Professor Helen Alvare’s book, Putting Children’s Interests First in U.S. Family Lawand Policy for your table guests, a display table at the dinner, and invitation to the VIP cocktail hour.

Edmund D. Pellegrino Sponsor: $10,000

Recognition in the evening’s program and two complimentary tables for 20 of

your guests, designated with your organization’s identity at the dinner, organizational logo on the CBC’s website, and signed copies of Professor Helen Alvare’s book, Putting Children’s Interests First in U.S. Family Law and Policy for your table guests.

Lifetime Sponsor: $5,000

Recognition in the evening’s program and a complimentary table for 10 of your guests, branded with your organization’s identity at the dinner, organizational logo/icon on the CBC’s website, and signed copies of

Professor Helen Alvare’s book, Putting Children’s Interests First in

U.S. Family Law and Policy for your table guests.

President’s Circle Sponsor: $2,500

Recognition in the evening’s program and a complimentary table for 10 of your guests, branded with your organization’s identity at the dinner, and a full set of all three CBC reproductive technology documentaries for your table guests.

Table Sponsor: $1000

Recognition in the evening’s program and a complimentary table for 10 of your guests, branded with your organization’s identity at the dinner.

Paul Ramsey Fellows Scholarships

Gold Fellows Sponsor: $5,000

Sponsor a Paul Ramsey Fellow for a whole year to attend meetings of the Paul Ramsey Institute.

border=”0″>Silver Fellows Sponsor: $1,500

Sponsor a Paul Ramsey Fellow to attend one of the three annual meetings of the Paul Ramsey Institute.

Bronze Fellows Sponsor: $250

Two tickets for CBC’s Paul Ramsey Fellows to attend the Paul Ramsey Award Dinner.

Limited Seating • Business Attire

An Appeal for Financial Support will be Given

Who is Helen Alvaré?

Professor Alvaré is a Professor of Law at Antonin Scalia Law School, George Mason University, where she teaches Family Law, Law and Religion, and Property Law. She publishes on matters concerning marriage, parenting, non-marital households, and the First Amendment religion clauses. She is faculty advisor to the law school’s Civil Rights Law Journal, and the Latino/a Law Student Association. Learn more about Professor Alvare here.

Who was Paul Ramsey?

Paul Ramsey (1913–1988) is regarded by many as one of the most important ethicists of the twentieth century. He served as Harrington Spear Paine Professor of Religion, Princeton University and was a distinguished and prolific writer on bioethics during the advent of the field in the early 1960s. Ramsey’s commitment to the sanctity and dignity of human life has shone with clarity and brightness as a beacon in the general darkness of academic bioethics for the past fifty years.

What is the Paul Ramsey Award?

The Paul Ramsey Award is presented by the Center for Bioethics and Culture Network to those who have demonstrated exemplary achievement in the field of bioethics by equipping our society to face the challenges of the twenty-first century, defending the dignity of humankind, and embracing ethical biotechnology for the human good.

Directions to Diablo Country Club

From Interstate 680 North or South, take the El Cerro Exit and head east. Go straight for approximately 2 miles (El Cerro turns into Diablo Road) and turn left at the brick Diablo sign onto Alameda Diablo. After approximately one mile, veer left at the fork in the road and take the next left onto Clubhouse Road. The clubhouse is on the left at the top of the hill; parking is straight ahead.

For More Information Contact

925-407-2660 or info@cbc-network.org