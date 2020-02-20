Sex dolls, robots, and their effect on women

Today on Venus Rising, Jennifer speaks with a Ph.D. candidate who is researching female body sex dolls and robots, specifically, how men conceptualize these products and the implications of this kind of technology for women. Allow us to introduce you to a very influential activist and writer, Ms. Caitlin Roper.



Ms. Roper is also very active in campaigning against the sexual exploitation of women and girls. Caitlin is the campaign manager for Collective Shout, she serves on the committee of Reclaim the Night, and is a founding member and chair of Adopt Nordic Western Australian Project. You can find her writings on ABC, The Guardian, Huffington Post, and The Sydney Morning Herald.



On this episode of Venus Rising, Caitlin speaks about her research, shares the current victories and future challenges at Collective Shout, and illuminates the parallels between pornography (the commercializing of sexuality) and surrogacy (the commercializing of reproduction). We hope you allow her to inspire and empower you to begin speaking out against the exploitation of women and girls! You can find out more about Collective Shout and support their work here.



