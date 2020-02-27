Register Now; Space Is Limited!

|The Center for Bioethics and Culture cordially invites you to join us in sunny Irvine, CA for “Perspectives in Bioethics,” a day-long event with some of the leading subject matter experts in bioethics. This intimate gathering will allow us to engage some of the most urgent concerns in medicine, science, technology, and ethics. (See agenda here)
The event is free and lunch, reception, and dinner is included thanks to our generous sponsors at The Center for Bioethics and Culture, Templeton Religious Trust, and Fieldstead & Company. RSVP as soon as possible as space is limited.
Date: Friday, September 18, 2020
Time: 10 am- 5 pm- Event Sessions | 5-8 pm- Reception and Dinner
Location: Hotel Irvine
17900 Jamboree Rd
Irvine, CA 92614
Please contact us with any questions you may have about the event. We hope to see you there!