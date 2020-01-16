Inside Canada’s Human Reproduction Act

Today Venus Rising travels to Canada to speak with Alison Motluk, a Toronto-based journalist with a special interest in reproductive technology.



Alison writes on a broad category of topics and issues, but today we talk to her about third-party reproduction and the changes in Canada’s Human Reproduction Act. Alison has written in publications such as New Scientist, The Economist and the Globe and Mail. Alison also has a weekly email newsletter called HeyReprotech. You can sign up for her newsletter here.

You can now find Venus Rising on your favorite streaming platform. That’s right, you can listen to past and current episodes of Venus Rising on Spotify, Google Play, Podomatic, and even iTunes!!!Be sure to tune in and give one or all of our episodes a listen, and share them with your friends. Have questions about something you heard on Venus Rising? Have a comment or suggestion? We’d love to hear from you.

Email us at kallie.fell@cbc-network.org.