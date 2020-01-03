I froze my eggs. A few months later I got breast cancer.

Happy New Year! We are jump starting this year with an eye-opening and powerful interview about freezing eggs and egg banking.



For the first time, Jennifer sits down with Crystal Schnurr, a woman who decided to freeze her own eggs for later use. Please join us as Crystal opens up with Venus Rising and tells us about her journey of freezing her own eggs.

