New Venus Rising Episode!

Join us for a brand new episode of Venus Rising as Kallie Fell returns as our guest to discuss her work and involvement at the Center for Bioethics and Culture. As you may know from her first guest appearance, Kallie started her professional career as a research assistant at the Women’s Reproductive Health Research Center at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. Kallie has since switched careers, but is still very passionate about women’s health. She currently works as a labor and delivery nurse in the Bay Area. At the CBC, Kallie does important work reading, researching, interpreting, and analyzing new articles and studies pertaining to third party reproduction.

You can now find Venus Rising on your favorite streaming platform. That’s right, you can listen to past and current episodes of Venus Rising on Spotify, Google Play, Podomatic, and even iTunes!!!

Listen to Kallie’s first guest appearance on Venus Rising here.

Learn more about Kallie here.

Be sure to tune in and give one or all of our episodes a listen, and share them with your friends. Have questions about something you heard on Venus Rising? Have a comment or suggestion? We’d love to hear from you.



Email us at kallie.fell@cbc-network.org.