Life As A Donor-Conceived Human

Join us for a brand new episode of Venus Rising as Matt Doran bravely shares with us his very personal story of growing up and finding out that he was a ‘donor’ conceived human being. Matt is both an aerospace mechanical engineer as well as an advocate against donor conception. Matt created and founded the first worldwide social network for ‘donor’ conceived people, sperm/egg/embryo/surrogate ‘donors’, and social parents of ‘donor’ conceived people. His mission is to help connect biological families and offer support to other ‘donor’ conceived people so that they can create a demographic body that will create legislative change. You can find more about his foundation at DonorChildren.com.

You can now find Venus Rising on your favorite streaming platform. That’s right, you can listen to past and current episodes of Venus Rising on Spotify, Google Play, Podomatic, and even iTunes!!!



Be sure to tune in and give one or all of our episodes a listen, and share them with your friends. Have questions about something you heard on Venus Rising? Have a comment or suggestion? We’d love to hear from you.

Email us at kallie.fell@cbc-network.org.